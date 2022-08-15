Chicago - MPV/Monkeypox Clinic - Center on Halsted

MPV Vaccine Eligibility

Eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination includes those living in Chicago and Illinois including students enrolled in Chicago’s universities/colleges, who meet one of the following criteria AND have not previously been infected with MPV:

• Anyone who has had close contacts (e.g., household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) with someone diagnosed with MPV regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

• Sexually active bisexual, gay and other men who have sex with men, and transgender persons.

If you meet eligibility criteria, especially consider getting vaccinated if you met recent partners through online applications or social media platforms (such as Grindr, Tinder or Scruff), or at clubs, raves, sex parties, saunas, or exchange good or services for sex.

We are still learning about how well the vaccine can protect you. Even after getting vaccinated, you should still take precautions, especially if you are at high risk for severe illness from monkeypox.

For more information please visit: www.chicago.gov/monkeypox.